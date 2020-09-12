Died suddenly on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home at the age of 77. Lois of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of the late Walter (2009). Dear sister of Mary (Donald Lee) and Mort (Donna) Cooper. She will also be remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Lois' family invite her friends to a Memorial Gathering at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon. If desired, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
, the Fung Loy Kok Institute of Taoism, Friends of Nancy island of the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by her family. To sign Lois' Book of Memories, please visit www.carrutherdavidson.com