nee D'Elia Maria Fausta TIMPANO
Passed away peacefully at Trillium Manor in Orillia on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in her 83rd year. Her children will sadly miss Maria, predeceased by her husband Joseph. Michael Bruno (Wendy) Timpano, Paul (Cassandra) Timpano, and Adriana Rose-Mary (Kirby) Wagg all of Orillia. Loving grandmother of Christina Maria (Tom) Wagg-Marwick, Maria Fausta (Chris) Harrison, William "Billy" Joseph (Alexandra) Wagg, Joseph "Joey" Willie Timpano, Joshua Michael Timpano, Joseph Gerald Timpano, Adriana Nicola Timpano, Briana Timpano, Nicola Paolo Timpano, Cassidy Warren Timpano. Great grandchildren Africa Adriana Christine Wagg, Bella Audrina (Wagg) Marwick, Gabriella Page Harrison, Mikaela Grace Harrison, Sophia Ivy Wagg. Maria will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Maria was survived by brothers Nicola (Theresa) D'Elia, Raffaele (late Angela) D'Elia, both of Toronto; sisters Rosina (late Aldo) Brando, Angelica (late Francesco) Impiombato from Italy; sister-in-laws Maria (David) Timpano; Maria (Stephano) Timpano both of Orillia. Preceded by her parents Paolo D'Elia and Rosa (Pizzoleo) D'Elia, sister Caterina (late Sebastiano) Frangiamore, brother Antonio (Lucia) D'Elia; Maria Assunta and Franco Greco, Maria Gracia and Leo Alaimo, Maria Rose (Bruno) Ariganello. The family will receive friends at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E. Orillia, (705 326-3595) on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 6-9 p.m., on Wednesday, August 5th from 1-4 & 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Guardian Angels Church, 115 West St. N. Orillia, on Thursday, August 6th, at 1:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. If desired, Memorial donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family if desired in lieu of flowers.


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 6, 2020.
