1/1
nee Daggitt Joan Eleanor Pollard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Collingwood on December 25, 1930 passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Campbell House. Joan was predeceased by her husband Donald Pollard and son Steven Pollard. She will be deeply missed by her children Kathy Jeffery, Karen Plater (Andrew) and Kent Pollard (Rebecca). She will be forever cherished by her grandchildren Justin Pollard (Ellen), Chris Jeffery (Margaret), Jessica Pollard (Caleb), Katelyn Hurst (Bobby), Rachel Pollard (Brian), Nathan and Sean Plater; great-grandchildren William, Grayson, Norah and Avery. Joan was a charter member of the Kinette Club of Collingwood, longtime volunteer at the Collingwood G&M Hospital, and former member of the Anglican Church Women. The family wishes to extend thanks to Dr. Gregg Bolton, Dr. Carola Elkhuizen, Dr. Jesse Guscott, Dr. Kate McLachlin, the many outstanding medical and support staff members of Hospice Georgian Triangle and the Collingwood G&M Hospital for the care of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. All services have taken place. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Collingwood Hospice Georgian Triangle or the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital in Joan's memory. Friends may visit Joan's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved