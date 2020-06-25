Passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in her 76th year. Lynda was one of fourteen children born to the late Thomas and Margaret DeForest. Beloved wife of Jim for 56 years. Loving mother of Corrina (Frank Gibson) and loved nana to Scott (Deanna), Josh (Toni) and predeceased by Larissa. Her grandkids were the light of her eyes. Dear sister to Rose Knowlton (late Philip), Kathy King (Bruce), Cindy Preston (Ted), Joe (Pauline), Mike (Helen), Garry (Bev) and Bob. Predeceased by Sharon (Don McCleod), Donna (Jack), Carolyn, Tammy, Pat and Terry (Denise). Dear sister-in-law to Dolly Hills, John Plester (Dawn), Steve Plester, predeceased by Tom Mason (Pauline) and Pat Wagner. Aunt Lynda will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date, when we are allowed to gather again. If so desired donations to Sick Kids Foundation or a charity of choice would be greatly appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 25, 2020.