1/
nee Gallant Kimberly Anne HAWKE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a courageous battle with Cancer, Kim passed away with her Daughter by her side at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 55. Daughter of Luke and the late Carroll Gallant. Loving Wife of 34 years to Michael Hawke. Beloved Mother of Tonya (Dianne), Lucas (Selena), and Matthew (Morgan). Cherished Grandmother of Autumn, Harmony and Eden Kimberly Anne. Dear Sister of Floyd (Della) Gallant, Timmy (Sharon) Gallant, Cassandra Gallant. Sister in-law of Elizabeth (Peter) MacLeod, Vivian (Richard) Ignas, Gordon (Patti), Peter (Nancy), and Greg (Sara). Kim will be fondly remembered by her Aunt Rita Gibbons, her Mother-In-Law Betty Hawke and by her many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Extended Family and Friends. The Family would like to Thank Bayshore HealthCare for the amazing care and support they gave to Kim. Cremation has taken place funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society-Research would be appreciated. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes J.H. Lynn Chapel
290 First Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N9
(705) 526-6551
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved