After a courageous battle with Cancer, Kim passed away with her Daughter by her side at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 55. Daughter of Luke and the late Carroll Gallant. Loving Wife of 34 years to Michael Hawke. Beloved Mother of Tonya (Dianne), Lucas (Selena), and Matthew (Morgan). Cherished Grandmother of Autumn, Harmony and Eden Kimberly Anne. Dear Sister of Floyd (Della) Gallant, Timmy (Sharon) Gallant, Cassandra Gallant. Sister in-law of Elizabeth (Peter) MacLeod, Vivian (Richard) Ignas, Gordon (Patti), Peter (Nancy), and Greg (Sara). Kim will be fondly remembered by her Aunt Rita Gibbons, her Mother-In-Law Betty Hawke and by her many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Extended Family and Friends. The Family would like to Thank Bayshore HealthCare for the amazing care and support they gave to Kim. Cremation has taken place funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
-Research would be appreciated. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.