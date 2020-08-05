It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Jane Helen Kontos of Waubaushene, on July 24, 2020, at the age of 77 years. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 57 years, George; sons: Christopher (Joanne) and George Jr. (DeAnn); grandchildren: Kristoff and Joelle; siblings: Martine (Richard), Marsha, Michael (Ellen) and Michele; and in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada, Greece and the U.S. Mary Jane was predeceased by her brother (Marshall) and by her parents (Marshall and Helen) and stepmother (Kathleen). Mary Jane was born in St. Catharines, Ontario, where her parents lived briefly during WWII, though they soon returned to their native Waubaushene. After completing high school, Mary Jane moved to Toronto, where she met her husband, George, and where they started their family. In the 1960s and early 1970s, she worked in Toronto's financial district and was one of the first women to be a cage manager in a stock brokerage firm. The family eventually returned to Mary Jane's native Waubaushene, where she spent the majority of her years. She was very proud to spend the last years of her working life at her sons' business, PROS Marketing. Mary Jane's reputation as a superb cook is well known, and she loved cooking for both family and friends. Being a guest at her table was nothing short of an unforgettable culinary experience. A celebration of Mary Jane's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Jane's name to Hospice Huronia, 948 Fuller Ave, Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1G7 or Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre, 45 Edward Street, Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1J8. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. Your caring and support for Mary Jane will always be remembered. Memorial condolences may be made at www.penetangfuneral.ca