We are broken hearted to announce the passing of Mary Linda "Gail" LeClair (nee Grant) after a courageous battle with cancer. She is now reunited with the Lord and the love of her life Robert "Bob" LeClair. Gail was able to pass away in the comfort of her home with family by her side. She was a loving mom to Sharon and Paul Rawlings, Keith LeClair, Cindy and Maurice Roi and Greg and Lori LeClair. Caring Nanny to Jennifer and Matthew, Haley, Kelsey and Victoria (deceased), Sydney, Camryn and Owen. Gail is predeceased by her parents Victor and Augustine Grant and brothers Wayne, Bill, Bev, Ken and survived by Neil. She had a fantastic group of friends that she loved to socialize with and their prayers and thoughtfulness were very much appreciated. A funeral mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LeClair Cremation Centre. We Love You Mom...... I love you too dear!



