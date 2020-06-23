nee Grant Gail LeClair
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are broken hearted to announce the passing of Mary Linda "Gail" LeClair (nee Grant) after a courageous battle with cancer. She is now reunited with the Lord and the love of her life Robert "Bob" LeClair. Gail was able to pass away in the comfort of her home with family by her side. She was a loving mom to Sharon and Paul Rawlings, Keith LeClair, Cindy and Maurice Roi and Greg and Lori LeClair. Caring Nanny to Jennifer and Matthew, Haley, Kelsey and Victoria (deceased), Sydney, Camryn and Owen. Gail is predeceased by her parents Victor and Augustine Grant and brothers Wayne, Bill, Bev, Ken and survived by Neil. She had a fantastic group of friends that she loved to socialize with and their prayers and thoughtfulness were very much appreciated. A funeral mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LeClair Cremation Centre. We Love You Mom...... I love you too dear!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved