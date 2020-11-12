Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Campbell House. Beloved wife of the late Elwood Sewell and predeceased by longtime companion, Jim Robertson. Loving mother of the late Sandy (Doug) Daley, Kathy (Harold) Wilson, Ron Sewell and Val (Greg) Taylor. Loving grandmother of Kristen, Corey, Jon, Amy Jane, Shelby, Dustin, Belinda, Rachelle and Tianna. Forever cherished by her 10 great grandchildren. Pat will be dearly missed by her family, friends, legion members and the staff and residents at Raglan Village. Pat loved her family and friends, hosting gatherings and having everyone together brought her great joy. She always enjoyed a cold rye and coke, darts, baking, gardening, sewing, walking and dancing. Pat truly loved spending time at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 63 and serving as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. As per her wishes cremation has taken place and her remains will be interred with her beloved husband at the First Presbyterian Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 63, Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House, Collingwood General and Marine Hospital or a charity of choice
. Pat's family wishes to thank all the volunteers, nurses, doctors and support staff at Raglan Village, Campbell House and CGMH. Friends may visit Pat's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com