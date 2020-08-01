1/1
nee Hughes Good Night Mommy Dear Lorna Ethel LAXSON
Passed away peacefully at Riverwood Senior Living (Alliston, Ontario) in her 90th year on July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Lyman and cherished Mother of Larry (deceased 2019), Linda (Bruce), Howard (Jocelyne). Much loved Nannie to Jason (Shannon), David, Charlene (Nicholas), Jeffery (Isabelle) and her seven great-grandkiddies, Maxime, Zhoe, Mya, Elizabeth, Malcolm, Corey and Emma. Predeceased by her four sisters, two brothers and four brothers-in-law. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her remaining brother Donald, sisters-in-law Jean, Joyce and brother-in-law Mac as well as many nieces and nephews. Internment and graveside service at Glenhaven Memorial Gardens in Kingston will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations can be made to Riverwood Senior Living or a charity of your choice. May the winds of love blow softly and whisper so you'll hear; we will always love and miss you and wish that you were here.

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 1, 2020.
