Evelyn passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 22nd, 2020 at Malton Village in Mississauga. Evelyn was 95 and always remained active. Evelyn was the loving wife of the late Wilfred Parker, and loving mother to her sons Ken (Mary) and Larry (Donna). Precious grandmother loved by all. Ken's children Daigan (wife Angie and children Jalen Ty and Brooklynn); Rowana (husband James and children Meredith and Sam); and Cordell (children Riah, Ellie and Emily); and to Larry's children Ted (wife Shawnette and children Parker and Kingsley), and Matthew. Evelyn was the youngest, and last surviving child of 13 with a huge extended family. In her later years she remained close to many including Wayne, the Golden Girls (Maxine, Gloria, and the late Shirley), Penny, Rick and Phyllis, Diane and so many others. Going through mom's volume of photographs, cards and letters was so heart warming to see how many people touched her life. You are all not forgotten ! Many special friends and family not mentioned here filled Evelyn's heart with joy. Sincere thanks, and loving mention to all at Malton Village for their love and care where Evelyn retired in March of this year. Evelyn was a loving, caring, giving spiritual woman to all who knew her and will be deeply missed. She was an example to all of a good person. Family and friends called at the Paul F. Kent Funeral Home, 16 King Street, North, Cookstown ( Hwy. 27) on Monday July 27th, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Interment was held at Riverside Cemetery, in Toronto on Tuesday July 28th, 2020.



