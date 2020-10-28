Passed away on Saturday October 24, 2020 in her home at the age of 93. She was the daughter of Isabelle and Archie Kennedy; predeceased by her brothers Ivan and Russell. Helen worked at the Collingwood Creamery as a young girl and also at the front desk of the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital for many years, where she made lasting friends. Everyone knew that a hot cup of tea was made immediately when you entered her immaculate house; Helen had a great sense of kindness, class and humour until the day she passed. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Roy (2014); they lived a wonderful full life together and had fun times, including their trips to the casino where Helen won 2 jackpots. She leaves behind her daughter Gale of Holland, Ohio, nieces Shirley of Aurora, Stella of Collingwood, nephews Gordon and Ivan of Collingwood, cousins Marcella Keith and Joseph Wilson of Barrie. Predeceased by brother and sister in law Lloyd and Wilda Coffin of Meaford. She will be missed by her caregivers Doris and Pat and many others and her special caregiver and dear friend Charles LeMarchant. As per her wishes cremation has taken place and she will be reunited with Roy. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital. Friends may visit Helen's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com