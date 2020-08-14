POLLARD, Evelyn Margaret (Nee Kirk) Of Collingwood, passed away peacefully at Campbell House Hospice, Collingwood on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Raymond B. Pollard. Together, they celebrated over 46 years of married life. Loving mother to David and his friend Aniko, Doug and his wife Gail. Special grandma to her two grandkids Marissa Pollard and Adam Pollard. Survived by her brother Edward and his wife Donna Kirk. She was predeceased by her parents Robert Kirk and Mary Young and her oldest daughter Janice Pollard. Evelyn spent 12 years as a volunteer at General & Marine Hospital and hockey nanny to her grandkids. A private family service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. Remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer's Society in Evelyn's name. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Evelyn, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com