Passed away peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved wife of the late Derek Kitchen. Proud and loving mother Melissa Kitchen. Janet is predeceased by her parents Ron and Shirley Lahay. Dear sister of Curtis Lahay (Penny); predeceased by brothers Terry Lahay, David Lahay (Patty-survived), and sister Pamela Lahay. Janet will be missed and lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society, Comfie Cat Shelter, or to the Canadian Cancer Society
Simcoe County through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St E Orillia (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca