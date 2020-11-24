Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with her children by her side. Born in Widdifield, Ontario on September 9, 1924 into a large family, she was a mother, friend and confidant to many generations. Loving mother of David (Debbie), Hugh (Janice), Jim (Diane), Evelyn (John) and Peter (Chrissy). She will be greatly missed by her 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Survived by brothers Gordon (Brenda), Jerry, sister-in-law Carol and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the INNISFIL FUNERAL HOME, 7910 Yonge Street (Stroud) on Wednesday from 12:00-2:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment Innisvale Cemetery. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
Please note that due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited. Family and friends planning to attend are kindly requested to RSVP on the funeral home website to reserve their place. We also ask that you please do not gather in the parking lot.