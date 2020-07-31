1/1
nee McHugh Co-founder of Orillia First Aid Sandra Lee (Sam, Sandy) HARE
Passed away July 24, 2020 in her 63rd year after a brief illness at Soldier Memorial surrounded by family. Wife of 43 years to Brian. Mother to Jennifer, Nicole (James) and Christopher (Jennifer). Grandmother to William and Jack. Sister of Terri Gibner (Jim). Sister-in-law to Cyril (Bev), Lois (Brian) Robert (the late Jane) John (Jennifer), Russell, Philip (Kirk) Patricia (Wayne). She will be missed by her large extended family and along with many friends. The family would like to thank the SMH ICU staff for taking excellent care of Sam. Cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Building Hope, Green Haven Women Shelter, Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital and the Orillia Food Bank. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
