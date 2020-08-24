Died suddenly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 71. Norma Jean of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of Jim Basinger for over 52 years. Loving mother of Melissa (Jonathan Beverley) and Jarrod (Jessica). Cherished grandma of the late Emerica, Destiny, Persephone, Faith, Joy, Nathan, Brayden and Jaxon and step grandma of Hannah, Kailey and Madison. Dear sister of Glenn (the late Donalda) Montgomery. Norma Jean was kind and generous woman who cherished her family, particularly her grandchildren. She always had a wide smile and a welcome word for everyone she met. She will be deeply missed. Private family arrangements at this time. If desired, a donation to the Wasaga Beach Community Presbyterian Church would be appreciated by her family. To sign Norma Jean's Book of Memories, please visit ww.carruthersdavidson.com