1/1
née Montgomery Norma Jean Basinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share née's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died suddenly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 71. Norma Jean of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of Jim Basinger for over 52 years. Loving mother of Melissa (Jonathan Beverley) and Jarrod (Jessica). Cherished grandma of the late Emerica, Destiny, Persephone, Faith, Joy, Nathan, Brayden and Jaxon and step grandma of Hannah, Kailey and Madison. Dear sister of Glenn (the late Donalda) Montgomery. Norma Jean was kind and generous woman who cherished her family, particularly her grandchildren. She always had a wide smile and a welcome word for everyone she met. She will be deeply missed. Private family arrangements at this time. If desired, a donation to the Wasaga Beach Community Presbyterian Church would be appreciated by her family. To sign Norma Jean's Book of Memories, please visit ww.carruthersdavidson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved