1/1
nee Morgan Doris Jean May 15 1946 - November 4 2020 Panting
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed at her home in Utopia on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved wife of the late George W. Panting (2006). Loving mother of Pauline Panting (Craig) and Bill Panting. Proud grandmother of Brandon. Predeceased by her parents George and Mary Morgan, her brother George and sister Mary. Will be missed by her brother-in-law's Ron (Shirley), Albert (Janet), Robert (Dianne) and sister-in-law's Jean and Lynda. Will be missed by extended family members and dear friends. In keeping with Doris's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place in the future. Memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Association or to the Canadian Cancer Society and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved