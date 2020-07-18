1/1
passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Midland to Ernie and Islay Nicholson. In 1973 Nancy moved to St. Catharines where she resided until her death. She was a dedicated member of her church, which meant so much to her. Lovingly remembered by her sister Mary Ann (John) Adamson. Predeceased by her parents and brother Jim (Donna) Nicholson. Nancy will be forever remembered by her nieces and nephews for her kind and gentle manner. Cremation to take place followed by a private family graveside service on Wednesday, July 29th at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Midland. In Nancy`s memory, the family asks that you do a kind deed or call a friend. If donations preferred, please forward to St. George`s Anglican Church, 83 Church Street, St. Catharines, ON. L2R 3C7. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Rev. Martha Tatarnic and the congregation of St. George`s for welcoming Nancy as part of their church family. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, 330 Midland Ave., Midland.

