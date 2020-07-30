Passed away after a lengthy illness at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved wife and best friend of 52 years to Morley Bath. Devoted mother of Christie (Mike) and Cory (Christina). Loving Nana of Ryan, Mason, and Aja. Predeceased by her parents Cam and Marguerite Parker. She will be sadly missed by her sister Grace Ellen Parker (Ken). One of Louise's greatest gifts was her love of teaching. Dedicated and proud member of Girl Guides of Canada for over 50 years. Special thanks to Dr. Murdoch, Jackie Edmonds and the GBGH 2E Nurses. If desired, memorial donations to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca