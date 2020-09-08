passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Friday, September 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert Quesnelle, loving mother of Darlene, Gail, Dede, Grant, Ruth, Mark, Richard and Carol. Stella's children, 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends will hold a sweet and tender memory of Stella in their hearts always. Today we have lost a wonderful woman who took her role of family historian seriously while at the same time passing on to the current generations the fine art of making jam-jams, pet-de-soeurs and meat pies. We are moving forward thankful for all she did and are comforted with the knowledge that she once again is in her best dress and dancing shoes tripping the light fantastic in our fathers arms. A graveside service will take place at St. Ann's Cemetery on a date still to be determined.



