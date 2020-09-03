1/1
nee Pipher Ila Mae PETROFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Leacock Care Centre, Orillia on Thursday August 27, 2020 at the age of 89 of Coldwater and formerly of Gloucester Pool. Beloved and cherished wife for 68 years of the late Doug (October 2018). Loved mother of Brent (Terry) and Dianne Laurel (Rick). Loving grandmother of Susan (Andy), Cory (Susanne), Ben (Shannon), Alyssa (Jenn), Craig (Ashley), and Duane (Kara). Dear great grandmother of Andrew, Marcus, Lyla, Dylan, Sara, Presley, Drew, Jase, Megan, and Taylor. Loving sister of Bruce Pipher (late Gladys), Iris Beach (Mervyn Bell and the late Ernie Beach), Ross Pipher (late Grace), Gary Pipher (Barbara), and the late Marina Woodman (Dave). Will be fondly remembered by her special niece Linda Beach, by her many nieces, nephews and by her extended family the Petroff's. Following cremation, a private family graveside service will be held at the Coldwater Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Ila may be made to the RVH "Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre", Barrie or to Mariposa House Hospice, Orillia and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coldwater Funeral Home
22 Sturgeon Bay Road
Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0
(705) 686-3344
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved