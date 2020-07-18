1/1
Leslie Janice (Poole) Ljubicic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Janice (Poole) Ljubicic, age 53, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family after a short but brave battle with cancer. Leslie was born in Toronto on January 16, 1967, to parents Sterling and Carol Poole. She will be fondly remembered for her unique spirit with tremendous wit and a wonderful sense of humour, she had a laugh so infectious that it would resonate through the room. She loved all things music, crafts, real estate and decor. Leslie will be deeply missed as a beloved mother to Joe Ljubicic (Kelsey), Matt Ljubicic, Nick Ljubicic (Bailey). Loving daughter of Sterling (predeceased) and Carol Poole. Cherished sister of Dave Poole (Lisa). Proud Aunt of Jordan Miller (Ashley) and Kyra Poole (A.J.). Leslie leaves nothing behind but beautiful memories, she will be greatly missed by her family, many friends and colleagues. Cremation has taken place, however, due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved