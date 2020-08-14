Tiffany Pattison

47, of Alliston, Ontario passed away at her home this past Wednesday, August 12, 2020 following a courageous year-long battle with stomach cancer. In her final days and moments, Tiffany and her family were surrounded by invaluable love and support from her community. Tiffany was born to Joan Hammond on December 14, 1972 in Toronto, Ontario, and grew up on Wilson Street in Tottenham. She attended and graduated from Banting Memorial High School in 1990, and for many years during that time was a dedicated employee of the Simcoe Manor, where she began her career. She later went on to graduate near the top of her class from the Toronto School of Business in 1996. For many years, she applied those skills as a valued team member at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, in the medical office of Dr. Mohammad Keshoofy, and most recently at the Caring Hands Midwifery in Alliston. Above all, Tiffany was known for her uncanny ability to draw out the best in those around her, and lived a meaningful life of love, committed friendship, and service. She is survived by her dedicated mother, Joan, and her loving sister, Norine (Phil). She was married for 26 years to her loyal husband and high school sweetheart, Neil Pattison, who is the father to Kyle (Jennifer), Julia (Brandon) and Emelia. She was a grandmother to three beautiful young girls - Charlotte, Alice, and Nora - as well as an aunt to Laura, Dalton, Peyton, Ashton, Hayden, Brittney, Colton and Jesse. She will also be fondly missed by her parent's-in-law Barry and Betty Pattison, as well as by her brother in law Shawn (Karen). Lastly, she will also be deeply missed by the many new family and friends with whom she bonded, and whom had the immense honour of knowing her while she was with us. The family received friends at Rod Abrams Funeral on Sunday August 16, 2020, and a Private Family Funeral Service was held on Monday, August 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Tiffany wished for donations in her name to be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre or to www.mygutfeeling.ca
