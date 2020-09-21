1/1
Una Marguerite Novosky-Wallace
Passed away peacefully in her 89th year after a short illness with family at her side on September 19th. Beloved and devoted wife of Edward Novosky (predeceased) and Gordon Wallace (predeceased). Cherished mother of John (Carmen), Ed (Evelyn predeceased), and Peter (Teresa). Adored grandmother to Eddie (Amanda), Andrew (April), Alicia (Mike Black), Nicholas (Ashley), Jason (Mandy), Christina (Josh Brancatella), and Shelby (Kory Annis), and 11 great-grandchildren. Dearest and beloved sister of Joe Romanko (Maggie) and siblings Stella, Anne, Fred, Helen, Steve, and Jack all predeceased. Una was truly the family matriarch and loved nothing more than to be surrounded by family and friends. After a 20 year career at Soldiers Memorial Hospital, she continued as a volunteer for an additional 43 years to her time of death. After achieving more than 100 blood donations, and being told she was no longer able to donate, she began with the Canadian Red Cross as a volunteer at regular blood donor clinics. An original member of the Kinette Club, the Lady Lions, and more recently Probus, Red Hats, and the Catholic Women's League, she was always the first to volunteer her time. Her faith was unreproachable and remained with her until the end. Her kindness and generosity will never be forgotten and she will be tremendously missed by her family and friends. A private family funeral ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, as per Una's wishes, please direct all donations to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 21, 2020.
