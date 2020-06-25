nee Rowbottom Linda Claydon
Passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 71 at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston. Loving Mom of Amanda Patterson, Robert Claydon and Rodney Claydon. Loved GIGI of Billy Joe, Jessica, Danny, Cole, Cassidy, Alissa, Olivia and Joyclyn. Loved Great GIGI of great grand kids, Amelia, Marci Mae, Owen, Emma, Mylo, Willow and Josh. Loved sister of Rosemary (Mike), Joyce (Les), Donna (George), Kathy (Eddie), Ruth, Shelia (Larry), Pam (Ed), predeceased by Billy. Visitation was held at the DRURY FUNERAL CENTRE on Wednesday June 24th. If so desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 25, 2020.
