Barbara CORKUM
Barbara passed away suddenly on September 13, 2020. Born on October 19, 1931, in Toronto, she was the only child of Frank and Dora Sheriff and grew up in what she felt was the "luckiest generation" ever. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Donald, after 63 years of marriage. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Sandra (Roger Kelloway) and Sharon (Gunther Lammers), five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom she was inordinately proud. She enjoyed working for the City of Toronto during elections, but her main job was looking after her home and family, and she excelled! Summers spent at Davis Lake with family and friends was a highlight of her year, and she was often seen in the evening expertly paddling her yellow canoe around the lake, enjoying the peace and beauty of the place she loved so much. After moving to Orillia in 1992, Barbara and Don involved themselves in many activities: skating, cross-country skiing, and becoming members of the Orillia Probus Group, of which she was a proud past president. She was an active member of St. Paul's United church and long-time volunteer at the Trillium Manor, entertaining the residents with her great gift of story-telling. Her time with family and friends was what she valued most. Her wonderful life will be celebrated on September 29, 2020, at St. Paul's UC at 2 p.m. Because of Covid restrictions, we ask that you call the Mundell Funeral Home at 705-325-2231 to reserve a space as seating is limited.


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 16, 2020.
