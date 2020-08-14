1/1
Frances Jean (Sherritt) HAND
Frances Hand in her 94th year, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville, Ontario. Beloved wife of the late Russell Hand. Cherished Mother of Ethel Seeley (Bob), Elaine Brett (Jasper), Sharon Hand (Barry), Elma German, Sheila Hand and predeceased by her son Bruce Hand. Frances had a strong spirit, a generous loving nature, and a passion for singing, music and euchre. She will be deeply missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends, family and all those who had the pleasure to know her. A private family graveside service will be held at Mansfield Presbyterian Cemetery, on August 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A tree will be planted in memory of Frances in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
