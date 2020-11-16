1/1
Laura Rosena Hoyle
Passed away peacefully at the Atrium Retirement residence, Orillia, on Friday, November 13, 2020, in her 94th year. Laura Hoyle, beloved wife of the late Stanley Hoyle and the late Ross Uren. Loving mother of Timothy (Kathy) Uren of Nova Scotia, Sharon (Frank) Provenzano, Linda (Fred) Marks, Debbie (Michael) Knight, Susan (Nigel) Brooking all of Orillia and the late Steven Hoyle. Cherished grandmother of Darren (Melissa) Uren, Michael (Jodie) Provenzano, Scott (Dyana) Marks, Mark Knight, Drew Knight, Ashley Knight, Brian (Ann Marie) Brooking, Lisa Brooking, Gayle (Tristan) McLaughlin and her 9 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Elsie (Henry) Goss, Grace (Robert) Gowanlock and Mossie (George) Debaeremaeker all predeceased. Laura is survived by her many nieces, nephews and their families. The family would like to put out a Special Thanks to Dr. V. Archer and all the wonderful staff at the Atrium Retirement Residence, Paramed, and Bayshore Nursing for their loving care and support given to Laura. A Private Family Service was held at the Mundell Funeral Home on Monday, November 16th, 2020.. A Private Family Graveside service took place at St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. If desired memorial donations to the Church On The Hill would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
