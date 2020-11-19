1/1
nee Stewart Betty Latondresse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Oswald "Ossie" Latondresse. Dear mother of Marlene Lynn and the late Barbara Evans (Lorie Evans). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Janet Evans and Janice Evans (Michael Kerton). Sadly missed by her sister Mary Senkiew and brother Don Stewart. Betty will be fondly remembered by her nieces and many friends. A private family service was held at St. Margaret's Cemetery. If desired, donations in her name may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved