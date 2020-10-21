1/2
nee Swatridge Elizabeth Anne Nigh
1933-02-13 - 2020-10-15
Betty Anne (Swatridge) Nigh passed away peacefully in the arms of her children at Campbell House - Collingwood in the early hours of October 15, 2020 in her 88th year. Born to Charles and Christina Swatridge in Stratford, Ontario, Betty Anne was predeceased by her parents, brother Chuck, and her adored husband Bill. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Tom and Beth (Ennio) and grandson Sterling. Betty Anne is survived by her sister Marianne, sisters-in-law Leona (Frank), Joan (John) and brother-in-law Lou (Betty). She was cherished by her many nieces and nephews. Betty Anne was a proud and lifetime member of the Eastern Star and a longtime member of the Ladies Shrine Club and Probus. Mom loved good food, good music, and a lot of laughter and to ensure she is remembered in the way she would enjoy, we will be hosting a graveside service and a Celebration of Life in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle-Campbell House. Friends may visit Betty's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
