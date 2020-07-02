Passed away peacefully at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in her 96th year. Renee of Wasaga Beach, formally of England, beloved wife of the late Joseph Ford. Loving mother of Keith (Angela) Ford and Patricia Livingstone. Cherished grandmother of David (Winnette Randell), Mark, Ian and great-grandmother of Collin and Rowan. Caring sister of Barrie (Kath) Taylor. Renee is predeceased by her parents the late Fred and Lily Taylor and also by her siblings Mildred Newbolt, Beryl Wilcox, Ronald Taylor and Raymond Taylor. Renee will also be missed by many friends, nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family invites you to support the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation on behalf of Renee.