Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston on Monday, September 28, 2020 in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of the late Paul Phelps. Loving mother of Paula Phelps (Chris Mallios), Dawn Phelps and predeceased by infant son Derrick Douglas Phelps. Daughter of the late Harold and Jean Thompson. Dear sister of Doreen Collier (Bill), Lenore Howitt (Ray), Sharon Thompson (Ron Allen), Art Thompson (Shirley), Charlie Thompson (Evelyn), David Thompson (Brenda), Kevin Thompson (Lorie), Brenda Doyle (Dana), predeceased by Douglas Thompson (Olivia), Ruth DesRoche (late Al), Ken Thompson (Ann Thompson), Valerie Thompson and Sylvia Thompson. Dear sister-in-law of John Phelps (Vickie) and Joyce MacKenzie ( Ralph). Evelyn will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at Drury Funeral Centre 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday October 2, 2020. Private Family service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020. If so desired memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice or St. John's United Church, Alliston would be appreciated.