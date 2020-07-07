Passed away peacefully at Spencer House, Orillia on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the age of 87, formerly of Coldwater. Predeceased by her beloved husband Doug (May 2009). Loving mother of Betty Cadeau (Ken), John Miller (Debbie), Terry Whitton (Paul), and the late Kathy Miller (July 2015). Loved grandmother of Cari, Stephen (Laura), April (Kyle), Matthew (Karley), Rhonda (Cody) and Amy (Kyle). Dear great-grandmother of William, Addyson, Avery, Grayson, Parker, Colton, Hayden, and Sydney. Sister of Betty Letherby and Carlton Waddling (Mary). The family wish to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Spencer House especially the Maple Lane Unit for the care and support shown to Arla since she has been a resident, especially during these troubling times of the pandemic. Following cremation and at the family's request a private graveside service was held at the Coldwater Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Arla may be made to Diabetes Canada or to the charity of your choice
and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com