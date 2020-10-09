1/
Ivy Louise Caslake Weldon DONALDSON
Of Collingwood passed away peacefully at Bay Haven Nursing Home Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in her 100th year. Predeceased by late husband Gordon Donaldson. Predeceased by parents Arthur Caslake of Winnipeg and Alverna Lilian VanKoughnet of Collingwood. Peggy was Mother to Leo Alfred Weldon, Joanne Currie, Donald Weldon, Margeurite Glamoclija, Susanne Bojcic, Peggy Campion, Vickie Sheppard, David Weldon, Nancy Goodfellow and Donna Ranton and their spouses. Deceased infants Frederick, Frances, Michael and adult James Arthur Weldon. She will be sadly missed by 27 Grandchildren, 52 Great-Grandchildren and 25 Great-Great-Grandchildren as well as her extended Donaldson family. She had a passion for being with family, fishing and bingo. We will all miss those famous one liners and quick witt. We also appreciate the care and kind words from the Staff at Bay Haven during this difficult time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Affordable Cremation Services, Collingwood. Immediate family only will gather for a graveside service in Collingwood followed by an outdoor Celebration of Life adhering to the Covid Guidelines.

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 9, 2020.
