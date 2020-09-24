It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Jean Marion Michel (nee Wood) of Midland, Ontario on September 10, 2020 at the age of 70 years. She will be remembered by her husband of 33 years, Melchior (Mike) Michel, her four children, Sherry Jarvis, Robert Turner, Christina Hoy, and Julianna Michel, and brother Morley Wood. She is a grandmother to six grandchildren and great-grandmother to four great-grandchildren as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her parents William and Olive Wood and her brother Clayton Wood. Jean had a great passion for the outdoors, tending to glorious flower gardens and creating bright, colourful landscapes for her family to enjoy. With a talent for music, Jean was an Associate of the Royal Conservatory of Music where she played the piano and shared that gift by teaching many in the community to play over the years. In retirement, she was also an active volunteer with the Canadian Cancer Society
. Jean had a quiet, caring and empathetic spirit that was complimented with a fiercely independent and practical approach to life. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Jean's name to Hospice Huronia - Tomkins House or the Canadian Cancer Society
A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.