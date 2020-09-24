1/
nee Wood Jean Marion MICHEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Jean Marion Michel (nee Wood) of Midland, Ontario on September 10, 2020 at the age of 70 years. She will be remembered by her husband of 33 years, Melchior (Mike) Michel, her four children, Sherry Jarvis, Robert Turner, Christina Hoy, and Julianna Michel, and brother Morley Wood. She is a grandmother to six grandchildren and great-grandmother to four great-grandchildren as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her parents William and Olive Wood and her brother Clayton Wood. Jean had a great passion for the outdoors, tending to glorious flower gardens and creating bright, colourful landscapes for her family to enjoy. With a talent for music, Jean was an Associate of the Royal Conservatory of Music where she played the piano and shared that gift by teaching many in the community to play over the years. In retirement, she was also an active volunteer with the Canadian Cancer Society. Jean had a quiet, caring and empathetic spirit that was complimented with a fiercely independent and practical approach to life. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Jean's name to Hospice Huronia - Tomkins House or the Canadian Cancer Society. funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes J.H. Lynn Chapel
290 First Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N9
(705) 526-6551
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved