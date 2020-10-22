It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Neil Strath on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital at the age of 76. Beloved husband of 52 years to Jean Strath (nee Desjardine). Son to the late Ilene and Martin Strath. Neil is predeceased by his son Steven (2020) and his sister Marlene Perryman (2020). Neil is survived by his children John Strath and Lisa Smith (Jamie). Cherished grandfather to Leigha, Logan, Lauren, Levi and Lainey. Son-in-law to the late Mathilda and Edward Desjardine, brother-in-law to the late Edward Desjardine Jr., the late Alex Desjardine, the late Morley Desjardine and the late Marlene Crowe. Neil will be fondly remembered by nieces; Heidi, Melody and their families, nephews; Rick, Brian and their families, brother-in-law Garnet Desjardine (Aline) and family; Wayne (Sherri), Shawn and his daughter Caitlain. Neil will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends including John and Brenda Playne and Cindy Cooper. Neil was a loving and giving father and grandfather, a family man. We are thankful for the memories that will live in our hearts and minds forever. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to Mikey's Place for Autism are greatly appreciated, 230 Aberdeen Blvd. #10, Midland, ON. L4R 5N4. A celebration of Neil's life will be announced at a later date. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca