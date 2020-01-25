Home

POWERED BY

Services
LeClair Cremation Centre
357 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3M7
(705) 527-8955
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelson Maheu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelson Lawrence Maheu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelson Lawrence Maheu Obituary
Passed away in his 68th year at Georgian Bay General Hospital with his family by his side on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Predeceased by his brother David Maheu, Nelson is survived by his siblings Richard Maheu (Marg) and Jane Graham (Bob Peter). He will be dearly missed by his nephews; Sean Graham, Steven Graham, Michael Maheu and Dennis Maheu. Great uncle of Gavin Maheu, Madeline Maheu, Drew Maheu, Tyler Maheu, Audrey Maheu and Lily Graham. Donations in Nelson's memory to the would be greatly appreciated. A committal service will be held in the spring. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -