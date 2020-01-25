|
Passed away in his 68th year at Georgian Bay General Hospital with his family by his side on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Predeceased by his brother David Maheu, Nelson is survived by his siblings Richard Maheu (Marg) and Jane Graham (Bob Peter). He will be dearly missed by his nephews; Sean Graham, Steven Graham, Michael Maheu and Dennis Maheu. Great uncle of Gavin Maheu, Madeline Maheu, Drew Maheu, Tyler Maheu, Audrey Maheu and Lily Graham. Donations in Nelson's memory to the would be greatly appreciated. A committal service will be held in the spring. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 25, 2020