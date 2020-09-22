1/1
Nevin Edward NICHOLSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland with his family at his side on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 85, of Port Severn. Predeceased by his beloved wife Julie of 62 years. Loved father of Kenny (Charlotte), Rick (Sylvia), Patricia (Stephen), Kevin (Lynda), Brenda (Kevin), and Charlene. Loving grandfather of Shannon, Kristy, Ryan, Josh, Owen, Audra, Rachel, Alicia (Brandon), Kayla (Courtnay), Andrew (Megan), Adam (Kristy), Jason (Kassandra), Katie (Scott), Spencer (Tyra), and Lena. Great-grandfather of Karina, Lily, Cora, Otis, Austin, and River. Dear brother of Ronny (late Nora), William (late Regina), Barb (late John), Margo (Ian), and Robert Jr. (Elsie). Predeceased by his brothers David, Douglas (late Evelyn), Claude (Freda), and by his sisters Dorothy (late Gordon), and Celina (Ross). Will be fondly remembered by his dear friend Faye. Nevin was retired from Parks Canada serving his entire career on Beausoleil Island. Following cremation, because of regulations due to COVID-19, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held at St. John's R.C. Cemetery, Waubaushene on Thursday, September 24th, which would have been Nevin and Julie's 64th Wedding Anniversary. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Nevin may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coldwater Funeral Home
22 Sturgeon Bay Road
Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0
(705) 686-3344
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved