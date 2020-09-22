Passed away at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland with his family at his side on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 85, of Port Severn. Predeceased by his beloved wife Julie of 62 years. Loved father of Kenny (Charlotte), Rick (Sylvia), Patricia (Stephen), Kevin (Lynda), Brenda (Kevin), and Charlene. Loving grandfather of Shannon, Kristy, Ryan, Josh, Owen, Audra, Rachel, Alicia (Brandon), Kayla (Courtnay), Andrew (Megan), Adam (Kristy), Jason (Kassandra), Katie (Scott), Spencer (Tyra), and Lena. Great-grandfather of Karina, Lily, Cora, Otis, Austin, and River. Dear brother of Ronny (late Nora), William (late Regina), Barb (late John), Margo (Ian), and Robert Jr. (Elsie). Predeceased by his brothers David, Douglas (late Evelyn), Claude (Freda), and by his sisters Dorothy (late Gordon), and Celina (Ross). Will be fondly remembered by his dear friend Faye. Nevin was retired from Parks Canada serving his entire career on Beausoleil Island. Following cremation, because of regulations due to COVID-19, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held at St. John's R.C. Cemetery, Waubaushene on Thursday, September 24th, which would have been Nevin and Julie's 64th Wedding Anniversary. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Nevin may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com