Passed away at the Scarborough General Hospital on Wednesday December 25, 2019 at the age of 39. Beloved husband of Catherine Dorkin-Kuseta of Scarborough. Loving son of Anita Kuseta (Dave Prout) of Waubaushene. Loved brother of Amanda Kuseta (Ken) and Kaitlin Kuseta (Dwayne) both of Edmonton, Alberta. Will be missed by Dave's sons Darryl and Chris Prout, by his mother-in-law Nancy Dorkin, by his father-in-law Allan Dorkin (Eleanor), and by his sister-in-law Cynthia Curtis (Greg). Dear uncle of Emma Walsh and Madeline Curtis. Will also be sadly missed by his special friend Zeus. The family honoured his life with a visitation at St. Cuthbert's Anglican Church, East York, on Saturday January 4th from 12noon until the time of service at 1pm. Followed by cremation. A celebration of his life will be held at the Waubaushene Legion, Waubaushene on Saturday January 11th from 1-4pm with a time of sharing memories at 2pm. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Nick may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com