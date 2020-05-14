Noah Andre BRUNELLE
With profound sadness we mourn the passing of our precious grandson Noah in his 21st year of Barrie, ON. Dearest son of Greg Brunelle and Lorraine Augustine-Caven, Ward Loving brother to William and cherished cousin to Chelsea Brunelle Grandson to Alcime and Ann Brunelle and the late William and Helen Augustine. Much loved nephew of Vincent and Kimberly Brunelle, Doug and Claire Ward, Gino and Janice Arcard, Mike and Laura Reid, Drew and Ellen Wakeham, Greg and Phyllis Sprout. Noah will be sadly missed by his many cousins, relatives and friends. A Funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 29, 2020 at the Steven R. Bridge Funeral Home in Angus, ON. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (www.camh.ca) would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Published in Simcoe County News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
