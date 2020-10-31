Noel passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in his 83rd year at the Hospice Simcoe in Barrie, On. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Lindsay), father of Heather (Ben), Laura (Tom), William (Lisa), Karen (Bryan). Proud grandfather of 12. Great-grandfather of five. Eldest brother of 15 siblings. Brother-in-law, uncle and a friend to many. Noel was a longtime resident of Innisfil, Ontario. Noel had various occupations throughout his lifetime. He was a master plumber and electrician. As a young man he taught welding, dug wells, did many renovations and installed TV towers. He owned his own business called "Andrade Contracting". Noel and Pat owned a plaza with a hardware store, laundromat, hair salon and dental office. He was a kind, generous person who enjoyed meeting people and getting to know them. He had a brilliant, inquisitive mind. Noel was a very upbeat and positive person who truly loved life. When anyone asked him how he was, regardless of circumstances, he would always reply, 100%. Noel and Pat would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this coming March. Noel had a faith in Jesus as his Lord and Saviour. He was loved very much and will be deeply missed by his family. A Memorial Service was held for immediate family at Innisfil Community Church on Sunday, October 25th at 2 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Innisfil Community Church or Hospice Simcoe.



