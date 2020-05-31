Passed away peacefully in her home in Orillia on May 27, 2020 at age 87 after a brave two-year battle with cancer. Beloved wife of James Philip Collins (predeceased) and mother of Jeffry Collins (predeceased). Frances will be sadly missed by her daughters Peggy Collins (Dalton Whitney) and Cindy Collins (Donald Munro) who shared her beautiful home for a period of time before her passing, creating some lasting fond memories. She is survived by her brother Glen (Barbara) Moon, her nieces Carolyn Moon, Kathy Hawke (Drago Meliener), Donna (Ron) Morano, and Helen Hawke, her nephew David (Martha) Moon, and her great-nephew Alex. Frances will be very much missed by her longtime friend, Ron Farrell, her neighbours, and the members of the CFUW. Frances wished to thank Dr. Runk, and her nurse Sarah Mennen for her excellent care and friendship. Born in the township of Oro-Medonte, Frances was raised on the Moon family farm and taught elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse. She returned to university in her early 40's, earned a Bachelor of Science degree, and went on to work as a lab technician with Ciba-Geigy and Hoffman-LaRoche. She was an avid gardener and birdwatcher and was known for her baking skills. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders at www.doctorswithoutborders.ca/donate-now Online messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 31, 2020.