Norah Jean OLMSTEAD
Died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home in her 95th year. Jean of Collingwood, formerly of Stayner, beloved wife of the late George Olmstead. Loving mother of Norma (Peter Morrow), Nancy (Jim Robinson), the late Christy (Reg Karn), Mary Ann (Jim Winterton) and Jefferson Olmstead (Michelle Cumming). Cherished grandmother of Cheri Ann (Terry) Zettle, Mark (Jolene) Morrow, Tim (Theresa Sleth) Morrow, Jennifer Robinson, Jason Blackburn, Matthew Blackburn (Tammii Wheeler), Katie (Dave Procter), Natalie (Tristan Boote), Miranda (Zach Ashfield), Jeremy (Natasha) Olmstead, Jade Olmstead and Taura-Jean Olmstead and great-grandmother of 19. Jean is predeceased by her brothers Jerry and Norman Hutchinson. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She will be deeply missed. Her family would especially like to thank her nurse Tracey and the many PSWs from St. Elizabeth's for the care Jean received. A Graveside Ceremony was held at Stayner Union Cemetery on Monday, July 6, 2020 for her family. If desired, a donation to Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation for Campbell House would be appreciated by her family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
