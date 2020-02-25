|
Norene Butler quietly passed away on February 17 after a battle with cancer. Born January 3, 1942 in Toronto, Norene was preceded in death by her husband William (Bud) Butler and is survived by son William Scott Butler, his wife Alison and son Will, 16, of Atlanta, and daughter Crystal Butler Kidd, her husband Larry and son Andrew, 28, of Belleville. Norene grew up in Beeton, Ontario. She worked as a bank teller in Toronto and that would become her career. After marrying Bud, Norene took a break from the bank to raise her two children, returning when they were older. Norene was an outdoors type, she loved camping, snowmobiling and sitting around a roaring bonfire. The family spent summers in their trailer either camping or exploring. Norene was happiest spending time with friends, especially if they were outdoors. She enjoyed the camping club and traveling around the country, instilling in her children a love for both. Norene was famous for her deviled eggs and potato salad, a favorite of the entire family. An avid reader, Norene could read a book in a day and would trade books with her sister, Joan. The sisters were so close, they often traded off kids, and Joan's children considered Norene their "second mom". The joy of Norene's life were her grandsons Andrew and Will. She loved having Andrew visit Barrie, and would frequently recount their many activities. Norene and Bud also enjoyed several trips to Atlanta to visit Will. She will be sorely missed by both, and her whole family. Norene's remains will be cremated, and an interment and Celebration of Life will be held in May.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 25, 2020