It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Norma Evelyn Webb (nee Gordon) on March 9, 2020 at RVH Barrie. Norma was born on March 21, 1918 at RVH. She lived in Ponteix Saskatchewan and in the mid thirties moved to Stroud with her family. Stroud has been home until recently when she moved to Heritage Place, I.O.O.F Home. Norma was a member of St. James United Church and was active with the Woman's Institute. Norma was an active curler for many years. Norma loved a good card game and was hard to beat in a game of Euchre. Her zest for life and her endless energy will be missed as well as her interesting and curious nature. She was nicknamed The Roadrunner very aptly as she was always on the go. Loving wife of Lloyd, previously deceased. Loving mother and mother in law of Dale Webb (Christine), Diane Allan (Bill), Amelia West (deceased) and Kim Miller (deceased). Survived by her sisters Grace Hedrich and Lillian Gordon. Predeceased by her siblings Joe Gordon (Nellie), Lewis Gordon (Estelle) and Florence France (Jay). She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Holly Foley, Sara Jiminez, Wolfgang Webb, Cynthia Webb, Gary Allan, David Allan and Rob Allan, as well as thirteen great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Norma's life will be held at a later date where relatives and friends will be invited and welcomed to celebrate her long and interesting life. Norma will be interred at St. James Cemetery. Memorial contributions are welcome at I.O.O.F, Heritage Place and the Salvation Army. Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 18, 2020