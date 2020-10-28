1/1
Norma Jean BARRETTE
1944-12-22 - 2020-10-25
It is with great sadness that the family of Norma Jean Barrette (nee Lush) of Collingwood, lost her battle with cancer at the age of 75 years young passed away comfortably in her sleep at 2:02 a.m. Oct 25, 2020, at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. Norma was born to the late Torrance and Alice Lush on December 22, 1944, in Elmvale, Ontario. Norma will be dearly missed and is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gaetan Barrette 'Jack' and her family; son Ronald Barrette of Wasaga Beach, ON, granddaughter Alexia, grandson Andre and great grandson Hunter, granddaughter Jillian, grandson Seth; son Roger and wife Margaret Barrette of Clearview, ON, granddaughter in law Sarah Campbell, great grandchildren Micheal and Natalie. grandson Tyler, (Kailyn), great granddaughter Heidi; daughter Carol and Husband Richard Talbot of Creemore, ON, granddaughter Tiffany, (Andrew) Zammit, great grandson Arthur, grandson Timothy, (Julia) great granddaughter Madelyn; daughter Cheryl and husband Jean Pierre Dionne of Comox, BC, grandson Cody, (Jennifer), granddaughter Sarah (Justin) Webster, great grandchildren Bella and Elsa, granddaughter Alice, (Brandon) Lacost, great granddaughter Brianna, great grandson Nixon, granddaughter Gabrielle. Predeceased by grandson Kristoffer Barrette and her brothers James Archer, Albert Lush and Barry Lush. Also survived by brothers Robert Lush (late Noreen Nicholson), Terry and Sharon Lush and by sisters Drucilla (Fred) Halloway, Mary (Lloyd) Thompson, sisters in law Susan Lush (Albert), Shirley Archer (James). Norma was immensely proud of and cherished her family, friends and her gardens. Norma will also be missed by her many friends she treasured that appealed to her kindness and thoughtfulness of others with a special thought to her cousin Jean Lucas and friends Annette Patterson and Susan Thompson. Visitation will be held at Clearview Community Church - Nottawa Campus (20 Batteaux Rd.) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Funeral service to follow. Due to Covid 19 restrictions the visitation will be by appointment please RSVP through the Fawcett Funeral Home website - www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com should you wish to attend. The funeral service will be recorded and available to view online. In lieu of flowers donations in Norma's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home - Collingwood Chapel.

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
