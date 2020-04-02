|
|
In Loving Memory of Norma Jean Graham (nee Dunlop-Pender) 1934 - 2020 Love Lives On Those we love remain with us For love itself lives on And cherished memories never fade: Because a loved ones' gone Those we love can never be More than a thought apart. For as long as there is memory They'll live on in the heart. Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Wednesday March 25th 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Murray Robert Graham. Dear mother of Debra and Tony Messenger, Darlene Forget and Randy Roi, Dayle and Luc Marchand (deceased) and loving partner Peter Hamelin, Darren and Janis Pender. Loving grandmother of Danielle and Colin, Nathaniel and Liarra, Meagan, Cassandra and Nadia, Kyle and Gillian. Great-grandmother to Steven and Caiden. Dear sister of Margaret and Herb Johnson, Dorothy and Maurice Beauchamp, Marian Dunlop, Coline Dunlop. She will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Also lovingly remembered by the family of Murray Graham. Predeceased by her parents Clarence and Lavina Dunlop, the father of her children Russell Pender and siblings Bill, Eugene Diane, Donna, Frank and nephew Michael. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Spring burial to be held at Elmvale Cemetery. If desired memorial donations may be made to Royal Victoria Hospital Cancer Unit or Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation or to St. Paul's United Church would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave, Midland). Online condolences may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 2, 2020