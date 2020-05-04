Norma Marie Hackett
Died peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital at the age of 86. Norma of Wasaga Beach formally of Stayner, beloved wife of the late Ralph Hackett (2015). Loving mother of Kathy Denison (Brad), Judi Witter (Bob), Debbie McCarl (Jack), late Pam Hackett, Cindy Brown (Kirk), John Hackett (Billy Jo) and Bill Hackett. Norma will be missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel, 7313 Highway 26, Stayner. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made under Norma's name to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House or Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation. The family would like to thanks everyone for their support during this time. To sign Norma's book of memories or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com.


Published in Simcoe County News on May 4, 2020.
