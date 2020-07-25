1/1
Norman Howard TAYLOR
Passed away peacefully at Bay Haven Nursing Home on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in his 94th year. Loving partner of the late Dorothy. Dear brother of Gordon (Phyllis), Art (Nancy), Myrtle (Bill), Bert (Loreen), Olive (Gerald), Keith, Neil and Helen. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service will take place at Southline Cemetery, Badjeros. If desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.mcmillanandjackfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
