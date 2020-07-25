Passed away peacefully at Bay Haven Nursing Home on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in his 94th year. Loving partner of the late Dorothy. Dear brother of Gordon (Phyllis), Art (Nancy), Myrtle (Bill), Bert (Loreen), Olive (Gerald), Keith, Neil and Helen. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service will take place at Southline Cemetery, Badjeros. If desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.mcmillanandjackfuneralhome.com