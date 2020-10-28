Norm passed away at Stevenson Memorial Hospital after a short battle with Cancer. Norm was the son of Joseph and Mary Jerry both pre-deceased. Norm and his wife Helen of 63 years lived most of their lives on their farm on the 7th line of New Tecumseth and only recently moved off the farm into the town of Alliston. Norm is survived by his wife Helen, his sons David (Shery), Craig (Jill) and daughter Sonya (Jan). Norm's two other sons Micheal and Mark are both pre-deceased. His grandchildren Dana, Sean and Danan will miss him dearly. The family would like to thank all family and friends that helped Norm through his final journey. Also, a special thanks to good friend Mike Boykach in helping him with trips to and from hospital and giving him the support he needed most in his final days. Cremation has taken place. Due to Pandemic restrictions on gathering size, a Family Invitational Funeral Service will be held at Rod Abrams Funeral Home 1666 Tottenham Rd., Tottenham 905-936-3477 on Saturday November 7, 2020. (All guests must wear a face mask, and should only attend if they do not have a fever or cough). For those who wish, donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com